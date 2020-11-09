Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,745,788 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The FEAC stock price is -20.49% off its 52-week high price of $14.7 and 19.59% above the 52-week low of $9.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) trade information

Despite being -1.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the FEAC stock price touched $12.84- or saw a rise of 4.98%. Year-to-date, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 23.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) have changed 1.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.07% with a share float percentage of 73.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HGC Investment Management Inc. with over 3.91 Million shares worth more than $42.92 Million. As of June 29, 2020, HGC Investment Management Inc. held 5.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.84 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.21 Million and represent 5.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 833500 shares of worth $9.15 Million while later fund manager owns 688.3 Thousand shares of worth $7.4 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1% of company’s outstanding stock.