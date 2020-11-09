bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 2,506,732 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $45.89 per share which meant it lost -$2.94 on the day or -6.02% during that session. The BLUE stock price is -116.52% off its 52-week high price of $99.36 and 15.12% above the 52-week low of $38.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 804.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.93.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Despite being -6.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the BLUE stock price touched $59.32- or saw a rise of 22.64%. Year-to-date, bluebird bio, Inc. shares have moved -47.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have changed -18.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $81.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $51 while the price target rests at a high of $146. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +218.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.14% from current levels.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that bluebird bio, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.58%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.5% and 16.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +483.1%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.73 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $10Million and $21.86 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.3% for the current quarter and -14.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -50.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -34%.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.17% with a share float percentage of 100.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with bluebird bio, Inc. having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 8.09 Million shares worth more than $494.1 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 7.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $441.93 Million and represent 10.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.3% shares in the company for having 5493866 shares of worth $296.39 Million while later fund manager owns 5.34 Million shares of worth $324.06 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 8.06% of company’s outstanding stock.