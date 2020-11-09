Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,335,820 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.82 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.54% during that session. The BXRX stock price is -789.47% off its 52-week high price of $10.14 and 10.53% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 729.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 788.62 Million shares.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Despite being -4.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the BXRX stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 14.75%. Year-to-date, Baudax Bio, Inc. shares have moved -84.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) have changed -63.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.1%.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.72% with a share float percentage of 50.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baudax Bio, Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are North Run Capital LP with over 1.15 Million shares worth more than $4.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, North Run Capital LP held 6.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Corsair Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 870.12 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.61 Million and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and 360 Funds-Midwood Long/Short Equity Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 263817 shares of worth $1.09 Million while later fund manager owns 180Thousand shares of worth $747Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.