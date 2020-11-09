Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,520,345 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.1 per share which meant it lost -$2.29 on the day or -5.16% during that session. The SRRK stock price is -14.28% off its 52-week high price of $48.11 and 83.49% above the 52-week low of $6.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2Million shares.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Despite being -5.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the SRRK stock price touched $48.11- or saw a rise of 12.49%. Year-to-date, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares have moved 219.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) have changed 189.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.62 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.62 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.77 Million and $7.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.6% for the current quarter and 0.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.2%.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.08% with a share float percentage of 91.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scholar Rock Holding Corporation having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.48 Million shares worth more than $81.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 13.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 2.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.37 Million and represent 8.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.55% shares in the company for having 1528947 shares of worth $23.09 Million while later fund manager owns 1.03 Million shares of worth $15.61 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.08% of company’s outstanding stock.