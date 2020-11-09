Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1,782,773 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.14 Billion, closed the recent trade at $46.13 per share which meant it gained $8.21 on the day or 21.65% during that session. The PFGC stock price is -18.12% off its 52-week high price of $54.49 and 83.94% above the 52-week low of $7.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) trade information

Sporting 21.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the PFGC stock price touched $51.34- or saw a rise of 10.87%. Year-to-date, Performance Food Group Company shares have moved -11.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) have changed 16.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.96% from current levels.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Performance Food Group Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +65.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.57%, compared to 31.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -51.7% and -55.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.93 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.07 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.07 Billion and $7Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.2% for the current quarter and 1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -163.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.58%.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.37% with a share float percentage of 101.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Performance Food Group Company having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 19.87 Million shares worth more than $579.05 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 18.54 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $540.13 Million and represent 13.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.37% shares in the company for having 4500578 shares of worth $126.11 Million while later fund manager owns 3.79 Million shares of worth $110.35 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.