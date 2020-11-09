Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 3,981,063 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.6 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.4 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 4.73% during that session. The PACB stock price is -5% off its 52-week high price of $15.12 and 84.72% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Sporting 4.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the PACB stock price touched $14.90- or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. shares have moved 180.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have changed 18.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.67% from current levels.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.69 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $27.93 Million and $15.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -15.2% for the current quarter and 66.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +27.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.92% with a share float percentage of 91.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 19.84 Million shares worth more than $195.87 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.34 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.04 Million and represent 7.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.6% shares in the company for having 13694900 shares of worth $135.17 Million while later fund manager owns 9.63 Million shares of worth $35.92 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.34% of company’s outstanding stock.