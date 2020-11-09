MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,462,655 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.69% during that session. The MPLN stock price is -20.34% off its 52-week high price of $10.47 and 18.97% above the 52-week low of $7.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Despite being -1.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the MPLN stock price touched $9.14-4 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, MultiPlan Corporation shares have moved -10.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) have changed -13.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.41% from current levels.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.