Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,551,804 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.64 Billion, closed the recent trade at $140.6 per share which meant it gained $8.04 on the day or 6.06% during that session. The MTCH stock price is -0.35% off its 52-week high price of $141.09 and 74.69% above the 52-week low of $35.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $143.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $121 while the price target rests at a high of $160. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.94% from current levels.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Match Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +65.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.27%, compared to 5.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.6% and -18.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.7%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $640.36 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $641.72 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $547.17 Million and $544.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17% for the current quarter and 17.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.08%.