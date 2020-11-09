Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1,173,807 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.58 Million, closed the last trade at $4.13 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.73% during that session. The LMNL stock price is -661.5% off its 52-week high price of $31.45 and 12.59% above the 52-week low of $3.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 388.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 168.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

Sporting 0.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the LMNL stock price touched $4.75-1 or saw a rise of 13.05%. Year-to-date, Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares have moved -50.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have changed -58.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 64.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 222.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.32 while the price target rests at a high of $13.32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +222.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 222.52% from current levels.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +93.9%.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.34% with a share float percentage of 49.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liminal BioSciences Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 3.29 Million shares worth more than $35.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Consonance Capital Management LP held 13.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 36.47 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $393.83 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.