Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,719,807 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.44 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.48 per share which meant it gained $4.69 on the day or 12.41% during that session. The FTCH stock price is -2.38% off its 52-week high price of $43.49 and 85.9% above the 52-week low of $5.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Sporting 12.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the FTCH stock price touched $43.49- or saw a rise of 2.32%. Year-to-date, Farfetch Limited shares have moved 310.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) have changed 60.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump -18.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +5.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -52.92% from current levels.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $366.57 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $484Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $255.48 Million and $382.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.5% for the current quarter and 26.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -132.9%.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.01% with a share float percentage of 99.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farfetch Limited having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 43.07 Million shares worth more than $743.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 14.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Associates V Ltd, with the holding of over 22.69 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $570.83 Million and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 6302533 shares of worth $108.84 Million while later fund manager owns 5Million shares of worth $125.8 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.