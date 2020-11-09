JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,921,910 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.88 Billion, closed the last trade at $64.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The FROG stock price is -47.78% off its 52-week high price of $95.2 and 6.86% above the 52-week low of $60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.7 Million shares.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +79.3%.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.86% with a share float percentage of 75.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JFrog Ltd. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are New York State Common Retirement Fund with over 54.22 Thousand shares worth more than $4.59 Million. As of September 29, 2020, New York State Common Retirement Fund held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 20Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.69 Million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 1490900 shares of worth $126.2 Million while later fund manager owns 233.95 Thousand shares of worth $19.8 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.