Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 2,300,018 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.17 Million, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.4% during that session. The CIDM stock price is -1176.6% off its 52-week high price of $6 and 46.81% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.02 Million shares.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cinedigm Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.7% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.7% and 76.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.85% with a share float percentage of 55.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cinedigm Corp. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.38 Million shares worth more than $2.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 818.69 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.56 Million and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.7% shares in the company for having 786863 shares of worth $1.5 Million while later fund manager owns 565Thousand shares of worth $1.08 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.