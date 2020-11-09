World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 1,058,072 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.92 per share which meant it gained $1.14 on the day or 3.02% during that session. The WWE stock price is -73.51% off its 52-week high price of $67.53 and 25.23% above the 52-week low of $29.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 621.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) trade information

Sporting 3.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the WWE stock price touched $39.91- or saw a rise of 2.48%. Year-to-date, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved -40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have changed -2.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32 while the price target rests at a high of $66. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +69.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.78% from current levels.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $247.06 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $240.34 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $322.8 Million and $266.52 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -23.5% for the current quarter and -9.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.23%.

WWE Dividends

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 14 and January 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 1.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.53%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 116.51% with a share float percentage of 117.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lindsell Train Limited with over 9.84 Million shares worth more than $427.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Lindsell Train Limited held 21.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.32 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $187.85 Million and represent 9.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 1318265 shares of worth $57.28 Million while later fund manager owns 1.22 Million shares of worth $49.41 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.