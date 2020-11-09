Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 3,163,328 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.89 Million, closed the last trade at $2.34 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 23.81% during that session. The SUP stock price is -90.17% off its 52-week high price of $4.45 and 61.54% above the 52-week low of $0.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 944.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) trade information

Sporting 23.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the SUP stock price touched $2.41-2 or saw a rise of 2.9%. Year-to-date, Superior Industries International, Inc. shares have moved -36.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 90.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) have changed 90.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 532.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 199.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +199.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 199.15% from current levels.

Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Superior Industries International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +82.81% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -150% and 24% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $310.89 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $318.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $310.3 Million and $301.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.2% for the current quarter and 5.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -400% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2%.

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.39% with a share float percentage of 40.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Superior Industries International, Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.59 Million shares worth more than $2.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 6.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is D.C. Capital Advisors, Ltd., with the holding of over 1.2 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.04 Million and represent 4.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.7% shares in the company for having 435941 shares of worth $741.1 Thousand while later fund manager owns 385Thousand shares of worth $654.5 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.5% of company’s outstanding stock.