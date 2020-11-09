Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 1,335,020 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $516.52 Million, closed the recent trade at $14.69 per share which meant it gained $2.77 on the day or 23.24% during that session. The RUTH stock price is -72.97% off its 52-week high price of $25.41 and 84.21% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) trade information

Sporting 23.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the RUTH stock price touched $15.73- or saw a rise of 7.95%. Year-to-date, Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. shares have moved -33.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have changed 27.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -38.73% from current levels.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.33 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $83.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $135.03 Million and $108.54 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -36.8% for the current quarter and -22.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.18%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.94% with a share float percentage of 74.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.69 Million shares worth more than $38.3 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.11 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.25 Million and represent 6.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.62% shares in the company for having 1962331 shares of worth $21.7 Million while later fund manager owns 852.07 Thousand shares of worth $6.95 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.