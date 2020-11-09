Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1,145,333 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $308.69 Million, closed the last trade at $7.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.69 on the day or -8.15% during that session. The PBYI stock price is -92.8% off its 52-week high price of $15 and 29.31% above the 52-week low of $5.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 672.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 607.88 Million shares.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

Despite being -8.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the PBYI stock price touched $8.93-1 or saw a rise of 12.88%. Year-to-date, Puma Biotechnology, Inc. shares have moved -11.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) have changed -23.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.33%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.4% and 18.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.4%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $58.55 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $62.9 Million and $51.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.9% for the current quarter and 17.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +34.9%.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.18% with a share float percentage of 113.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Puma Biotechnology, Inc. having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.33 Million shares worth more than $45.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 3.37 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.19 Million and represent 8.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.52% shares in the company for having 2189667 shares of worth $22.09 Million while later fund manager owns 973.99 Thousand shares of worth $10.16 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.