EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 2,049,414 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.45 Billion, closed the recent trade at $31.44 per share which meant it gained $8.13 on the day or 34.88% during that session. The EPR stock price is -137.44% off its 52-week high price of $74.65 and 60.05% above the 52-week low of $12.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EPR Properties (EPR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) trade information

Sporting 34.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the EPR stock price touched $32.83- or saw a rise of 5.48%. Year-to-date, EPR Properties shares have moved -56.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have changed 25.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.48% from current levels.

EPR Properties (EPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EPR Properties shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.15%, compared to -21.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -89.7% and -25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.2%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $108.54 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $113.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $154.76 Million and $135.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -29.9% for the current quarter and -15.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -36.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.94% with a share float percentage of 88.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EPR Properties having a total of 428 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.19 Million shares worth more than $370.57 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.94 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $362.29 Million and represent 14.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.71% shares in the company for having 3510701 shares of worth $100.51 Million while later fund manager owns 2.2 Million shares of worth $72.78 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.