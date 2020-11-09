At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 5,062,718 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $882.75 Million, closed the recent trade at $13.79 per share which meant it lost -$2.87 on the day or -17.23% during that session. The HOME stock price is -73.46% off its 52-week high price of $23.92 and 91.3% above the 52-week low of $1.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.63.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) trade information

Despite being -17.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the HOME stock price touched $18.65- or saw a rise of 26.43%. Year-to-date, At Home Group Inc. shares have moved 149.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have changed -28.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +103.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.28% from current levels.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $469.99 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $481.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $318.73 Million and $397.72 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.5% for the current quarter and 21.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.67% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -558.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.3%.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.46% with a share float percentage of 97.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with At Home Group Inc. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 10.43 Million shares worth more than $67.71 Million. As of June 29, 2020, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 16.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prentice Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 4.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.3 Million and represent 7.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 1510035 shares of worth $9.8 Million while later fund manager owns 1.09 Million shares of worth $16.25 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.7% of company’s outstanding stock.