Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 3,989,433 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $454.48 Million, closed the last trade at $4.15 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.48% during that session. The DVAX stock price is -199.76% off its 52-week high price of $12.44 and 56.63% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Sporting 0.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the DVAX stock price touched $4.51-7 or saw a rise of 7.98%. Year-to-date, Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares have moved -27.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) have changed -5.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 285.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +381.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 237.35% from current levels.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -48.66%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.8% and -26.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.31 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $10.57 Million and $11.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.5% for the current quarter and 30.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15.1%.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.46% with a share float percentage of 81.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dynavax Technologies Corporation having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 11.17 Million shares worth more than $99.05 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 10.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 10.9 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.65 Million and represent 9.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.84% shares in the company for having 9686246 shares of worth $41.84 Million while later fund manager owns 5.95 Million shares of worth $48.25 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.43% of company’s outstanding stock.