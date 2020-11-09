Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,448,397 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.44 Million, closed the last trade at $2.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.75 on the day or -21.99% during that session. The HOFV stock price is -377.44% off its 52-week high price of $12.7 and 33.83% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Despite being -21.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the HOFV stock price touched $6.45-5 or saw a rise of 58.76%. Year-to-date, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares have moved -74.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) have changed 25.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 539.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 306.31.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -103.7%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 84.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.35% with a share float percentage of 8.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with over 51.42 Thousand shares worth more than $128.04 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. held 0.16% of shares outstanding.