Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 14,414,806 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.36 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.21 per share which meant it lost -$22.11 on the day or -36.65% during that session. The GBT stock price is -129.1% off its 52-week high price of $87.54 and 1.86% above the 52-week low of $37.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.59.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) trade information

Despite being -36.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the GBT stock price touched $63.03- or saw a rise of 39.38%. Year-to-date, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -51.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have changed -38.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 148.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $152. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +297.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.77% from current levels.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.36%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.9% and 57.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6763.4%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.15 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.11 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2563.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -34.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37%.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.73% with a share float percentage of 108.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 367 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.14 Million shares worth more than $577.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 5.84 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $368.81 Million and represent 9.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 1752641 shares of worth $110.64 Million while later fund manager owns 1.52 Million shares of worth $96.23 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.