Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has a beta value of 3.07 and has seen 2,013,638 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $909.98 Million, closed the last trade at $10.59 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.63% during that session. The EVRI stock price is -40.51% off its 52-week high price of $14.88 and 85.36% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) trade information

Sporting 1.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the EVRI stock price touched $10.72- or saw a rise of 1.21%. Year-to-date, Everi Holdings Inc. shares have moved -21.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have changed 23.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +88.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.31% from current levels.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Everi Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +120.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -435.71%, compared to 0.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 120% and 118.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.7%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115.91 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $116.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $145.18 Million and $113.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.2% for the current quarter and 2.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +36.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.66% with a share float percentage of 82.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Everi Holdings Inc. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eagle Asset Management Inc with over 6.2 Million shares worth more than $32.01 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Eagle Asset Management Inc held 7.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.11 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.5 Million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.58% shares in the company for having 4791306 shares of worth $39.53 Million while later fund manager owns 3.98 Million shares of worth $32.81 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.63% of company’s outstanding stock.