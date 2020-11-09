Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 13,368,190 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $279.27 Million, closed the last trade at $3.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -4.77% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -67.13% off its 52-week high price of $6 and 75.21% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Despite being -4.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the SOLO stock price touched $3.90-7 or saw a rise of 7.95%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved 66.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed 47.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +108.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 67.13% from current levels.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +259% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.94%, compared to -15.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.4% and 7.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.3%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $370Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $200Million and $224.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -55% for the current quarter and 65% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -126.2%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.11% with a share float percentage of 7.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CIBC World Markets, Inc. with over 700Thousand shares worth more than $1.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, CIBC World Markets, Inc. held 2.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 357.5 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $890.18 Thousand and represent 1.1% of shares outstanding.