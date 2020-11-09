Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,598,235 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.12 Billion, closed the recent trade at $30.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -0.64% during that session. The ELAN stock price is -13.29% off its 52-week high price of $34.09 and 49.58% above the 52-week low of $15.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Despite being -0.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the ELAN stock price touched $32.79- or saw a rise of 7.89%. Year-to-date, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares have moved 2.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have changed -8.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.92% from current levels.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -49.06%, compared to 11.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.7% and 115.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.7%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.19 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $787Million and $657.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.7% for the current quarter and 80.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -22.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.28%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.14% with a share float percentage of 102.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated having a total of 558 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 45.88 Million shares worth more than $984.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.13 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $796.34 Million and represent 9.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.88% shares in the company for having 15488719 shares of worth $332.23 Million while later fund manager owns 15.31 Million shares of worth $361.78 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.84% of company’s outstanding stock.