Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has a beta value of 2.47 and has seen 1,140,786 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $471.41 Million, closed the last trade at $27.9 per share which meant it gained $7.86 on the day or 39.22% during that session. The CPS stock price is -36.24% off its 52-week high price of $38.01 and 76.2% above the 52-week low of $6.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 315.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 193.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.64.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) trade information

Sporting 39.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the CPS stock price touched $28.75- or saw a rise of 2.96%. Year-to-date, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares have moved -15.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 77.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) have changed 81.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.53% from current levels.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +136.64% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -429% and 3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.8%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $565Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $590Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $729.02 Million and $726.19 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.5% for the current quarter and -18.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -30.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -8.5%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.36% with a share float percentage of 106.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.74 Million shares worth more than $36.26 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, with the holding of over 1.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.78 Million and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.16% shares in the company for having 1040938 shares of worth $13.75 Million while later fund manager owns 890.71 Thousand shares of worth $11.77 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.27% of company’s outstanding stock.