Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 2.97 and has seen 3,942,197 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.61 Billion, closed the last trade at $56.89 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 1.35% during that session. The CZR stock price is -24.35% off its 52-week high price of $70.74 and 89.42% above the 52-week low of $6.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.15.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Sporting 1.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the CZR stock price touched $58.56- or saw a rise of 2.85%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved -4.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed 3.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $73.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $52 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.6% from current levels.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +175.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -561.9%, compared to -15.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -557.4% and -570.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +75.8%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.69 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.89 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $663.18 Million and $592.12 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 154.9% for the current quarter and 218.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.5%.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.11% with a share float percentage of 76.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 383 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 13.3 Million shares worth more than $532.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 7.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $406.36 Million and represent 6.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.77% shares in the company for having 14768822 shares of worth $827.94 Million while later fund manager owns 5.22 Million shares of worth $292.91 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.1% of company’s outstanding stock.