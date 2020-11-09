Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 4,907,010 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.43 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -2.55% during that session. The COG stock price is -41.51% off its 52-week high price of $22.67 and 18.48% above the 52-week low of $13.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) trade information

Despite being -2.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the COG stock price touched $17.87- or saw a rise of 11.28%. Year-to-date, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares have moved -8.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) have changed -16.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.36% from current levels.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.31%, compared to -39.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10% and 328.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.7%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $468.57 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $599.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $461.37 Million and $386.46 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.6% for the current quarter and 55.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.71%.

COG Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 2.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.03%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.24% with a share float percentage of 99.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation having a total of 773 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.68 Million shares worth more than $784.74 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 36.79 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $632.06 Million and represent 9.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 11351593 shares of worth $195.02 Million while later fund manager owns 10.47 Million shares of worth $195.81 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.