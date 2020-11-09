Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,847,011 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.32 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.5 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 21.84% during that session. The BORR stock price is -1724% off its 52-week high price of $9.12 and 51.4% above the 52-week low of $0.243. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 Million shares.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Sporting 21.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the BORR stock price touched $0.5362 or saw a rise of 4.89%. Year-to-date, Borr Drilling Limited shares have moved -94.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) have changed -5.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Borr Drilling Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.14% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.5% and 57.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $83.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $102.7 Million and $92.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18.7% for the current quarter and -11% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.5%.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.95% with a share float percentage of 51.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borr Drilling Limited having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artemis Investment Management LLP with over 11.36 Million shares worth more than $6.25 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Artemis Investment Management LLP held 5.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.51 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.18 Million and represent 2.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 2120800 shares of worth $1.9 Million while later fund manager owns 1.29 Million shares of worth $1.15 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.