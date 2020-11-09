ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has a beta value of 1.9 and has seen 2,795,154 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.77 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -5.09% during that session. The ANGI stock price is -79.47% off its 52-week high price of $17.05 and 56.84% above the 52-week low of $4.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Despite being -5.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the ANGI stock price touched $11.81- or saw a rise of 18.92%. Year-to-date, ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares have moved 13.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have changed -15.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +89.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.26% from current levels.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $356.38 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $387.72 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $321.51 Million and $343.65 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.8% for the current quarter and 12.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -55.3%.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 148.42% with a share float percentage of 150.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ANGI Homeservices Inc. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 6.93 Million shares worth more than $84.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 9.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.58 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.99 Million and represent 8.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Central Investment Port-Communication Services Central Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.54% shares in the company for having 3366302 shares of worth $40.9 Million while later fund manager owns 1.95 Million shares of worth $23.71 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.