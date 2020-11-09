Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 24,614,518 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.46 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.49 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 9.93% during that session. The COTY stock price is -189.76% off its 52-week high price of $13.01 and 40.98% above the 52-week low of $2.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coty Inc. (COTY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Sporting 9.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the COTY stock price touched $4.62-4 or saw a rise of 4%. Year-to-date, Coty Inc. shares have moved -60.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have changed 24.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.62% from current levels.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coty Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -93.75%, compared to 1.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -92.6% and 125% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.1%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.49 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.18 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.35 Billion and $1.53 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -36.5% for the current quarter and -22.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -11%.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.77% with a share float percentage of 79.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coty Inc. having a total of 427 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.72 Million shares worth more than $155.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.92 Million and represent 3.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 7710192 shares of worth $34.46 Million while later fund manager owns 7.46 Million shares of worth $20.13 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.