Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1,898,236 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.07 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -13.62% during that session. The CEMI stock price is -288.51% off its 52-week high price of $15.89 and 44.99% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) trade information

Despite being -13.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the CEMI stock price touched $4.83-1 or saw a rise of 15.84%. Year-to-date, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. shares have moved -10.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) have changed -19.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +83.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.25% from current levels.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.64% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.7% and 17.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.77 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.43 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.85 Million and $6.86 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -15.8% for the current quarter and -6.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.84% with a share float percentage of 45.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.14 Million shares worth more than $3.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.1 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.57 Million and represent 5.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 542939 shares of worth $1.76 Million while later fund manager owns 437.96 Thousand shares of worth $2.42 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.