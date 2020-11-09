Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) has a beta value of 4.08 and has seen 2,105,129 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.22 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.82 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 30.2% during that session. The AMPY stock price is -824.39% off its 52-week high price of $7.58 and 40.24% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 542.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 783.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Sporting 30.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the AMPY stock price touched $0.8599 or saw a rise of 3.48%. Year-to-date, Amplify Energy Corp. shares have moved -87.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) have changed -1.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 546.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.3 while the price target rests at a high of $5.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +546.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 546.34% from current levels.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -162.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.5 at a share yield of 37.31%.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.35% with a share float percentage of 71.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amplify Energy Corp. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fir Tree Capital Management LLP with over 10.42 Million shares worth more than $12.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Fir Tree Capital Management LLP held 27.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brigade Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.32 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.08 Million and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 772672 shares of worth $950.39 Thousand while later fund manager owns 294.56 Thousand shares of worth $362.31 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.