Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,432,222 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.37 Million, closed the last trade at $2.29 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 12.25% during that session. The AMBO stock price is -180.79% off its 52-week high price of $6.43 and 51.97% above the 52-week low of $1.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 689.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) trade information

Sporting 12.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the AMBO stock price touched $3.03-2 or saw a rise of 24.42%. Year-to-date, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares have moved 15.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) have changed -42.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $270, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11690.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $270 while the price target rests at a high of $270. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11690.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11690.39% from current levels.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -312.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.15% with a share float percentage of 0.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambow Education Holding Ltd. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 29.34 Thousand shares worth more than $52.23 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 1.91 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.39 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.