Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1,467,708 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The ATI stock price is -139.78% off its 52-week high price of $24.17 and 50.89% above the 52-week low of $4.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) trade information

Despite being -0.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the ATI stock price touched $10.36- or saw a rise of 2.75%. Year-to-date, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares have moved -51.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have changed 10.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.63% from current levels.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +34.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -146.28%, compared to 66.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -197.2% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $610.9 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $653.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.02 Billion and $955.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -40% for the current quarter and -31.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +151.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.6%.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.71% with a share float percentage of 96.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allegheny Technologies Incorporated having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.81 Million shares worth more than $150.93 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.87 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.99 Million and represent 9.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.2% shares in the company for having 7859641 shares of worth $68.54 Million while later fund manager owns 5.11 Million shares of worth $44.58 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.03% of company’s outstanding stock.