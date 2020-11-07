Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 475,837 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.93 Billion, closed the last trade at $132.28 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 0.3% during that session. The WING stock price is -28.52% off its 52-week high price of $170 and 66.53% above the 52-week low of $44.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 669.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 639.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wingstop Inc. (WING) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) trade information

Sporting 0.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the WING stock price touched $134.37 or saw a rise of 1.56%. Year-to-date, Wingstop Inc. shares have moved 53.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have changed -0.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $146.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $120 while the price target rests at a high of $166. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.28% from current levels.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wingstop Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.38%, compared to -14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.3% and 22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +24.9%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.51 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $65.81 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $53.19 Million and $55.72 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.4% for the current quarter and 18.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.7%.

WING Dividends

Wingstop Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 0.43%.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.43% with a share float percentage of 108.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wingstop Inc. having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.52 Million shares worth more than $628.37 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.62 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $503.22 Million and represent 12.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.2% shares in the company for having 1246810 shares of worth $194.81 Million while later fund manager owns 839.75 Thousand shares of worth $116.7 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.