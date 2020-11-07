Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 441,526 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.2 Million, closed the last trade at $1.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -8.84% during that session. The SPRT stock price is -25% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and 52.55% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 107.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 174.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) trade information

Despite being -8.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the SPRT stock price touched $2.4 or saw a rise of 18.33%. Year-to-date, Support.com, Inc. shares have moved 79.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) have changed 7.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.06% from current levels.

Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +141.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.95% with a share float percentage of 43.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Support.com, Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fondren Management, LP with over 1.3 Million shares worth more than $1.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Fondren Management, LP held 6.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 972.42 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.37 Million and represent 5.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.74% shares in the company for having 713671 shares of worth $1.01 Million while later fund manager owns 145.79 Thousand shares of worth $205.56 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.