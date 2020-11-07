Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 412,075 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $49.7 per share which meant it gained $5.61 on the day or 12.72% during that session. The QTRX stock price is -6.12% off its 52-week high price of $52.74 and 78.07% above the 52-week low of $10.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 147.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 226.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) trade information

Sporting 12.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the QTRX stock price touched $52.75- or saw a rise of 5.78%. Year-to-date, Quanterix Corporation shares have moved 110.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) have changed 34.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 612.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +0.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.52% from current levels.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.91 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $14.94 Million and $15.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.2% for the current quarter and 12.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.4%.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.53% with a share float percentage of 86.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quanterix Corporation having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 2.73 Million shares worth more than $74.85 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 2.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.51 Million and represent 7.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.58% shares in the company for having 1302095 shares of worth $35.66 Million while later fund manager owns 778.56 Thousand shares of worth $26.27 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.