Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 883,090 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.28 Million, closed the last trade at $3.11 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 11.07% during that session. The NTEC stock price is -408.68% off its 52-week high price of $15.82 and 29.26% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 394.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

Sporting 11.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the NTEC stock price touched $3.28-5 or saw a rise of 5.18%. Year-to-date, Intec Pharma Ltd. shares have moved -68.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) have changed -37.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 159.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 221.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +221.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 221.54% from current levels.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +85.1%.