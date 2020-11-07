iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 517,519 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $613.18 Million, closed the last trade at $8.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.33% during that session. The IHRT stock price is -121.98% off its 52-week high price of $19.69 and 51.41% above the 52-week low of $4.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 463.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 622.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

Despite being -1.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the IHRT stock price touched $9.21-3 or saw a rise of 3.69%. Year-to-date, iHeartMedia, Inc. shares have moved -47.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have changed 10.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.08% from current levels.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iHeartMedia, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +34.39% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -362.5% and -2.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.9%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $720.72 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $901.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $925.62 Million and $1.03 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.1% for the current quarter and -12.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +77.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -206.6%.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 164.29% with a share float percentage of 168.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iHeartMedia, Inc. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 44.11 Million shares worth more than $368.32 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Allianz Asset Management GmbH held 77.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 7.03 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.68 Million and represent 12.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Global Discovery Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.95% shares in the company for having 2815519 shares of worth $23.51 Million while later fund manager owns 2.63 Million shares of worth $22Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.63% of company’s outstanding stock.