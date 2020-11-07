Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 789,317 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $212.05 Million, closed the last trade at $1.62 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The UUUU stock price is -45.06% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 51.85% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the UUUU stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, Energy Fuels Inc. shares have moved -15.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) have changed -2.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.82 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 74.07% from current levels.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Fuels Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55%, compared to 11.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20% and -60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -58.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $450Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $500Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.07 Million and $950Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -85.3% for the current quarter and -47.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32%.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.7% with a share float percentage of 21.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Fuels Inc. having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.63 Million shares worth more than $8.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Old West Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.22 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.89 Million and represent 4.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 2667456 shares of worth $4.03 Million while later fund manager owns 2.37 Million shares of worth $3.97 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.