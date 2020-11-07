Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 703,320 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $650.52 Million, closed the last trade at $25.33 per share which meant it gained $2.55 on the day or 11.17% during that session. The CMBM stock price is -3.83% off its 52-week high price of $26.3 and 85.91% above the 52-week low of $3.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 195.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) trade information

Sporting 11.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the CMBM stock price touched $26.30- or saw a rise of 3.71%. Year-to-date, Cambium Networks Corporation shares have moved 189.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) have changed 48.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 94.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.94% from current levels.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cambium Networks Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +360.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.66%, compared to -5.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.7% and 122.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.83 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $72.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $65.7 Million and $64.06 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.8% for the current quarter and 12.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.7% with a share float percentage of 92.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cambium Networks Corporation having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vector Capital, Ltd. with over 19.2 Million shares worth more than $167.85 Million. As of December 30, 2019, Vector Capital, Ltd. held 74.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Needham Investment Management, L.L.C., with the holding of over 1.05 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.74 Million and represent 4.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Needham Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.31% shares in the company for having 850000 shares of worth $6.26 Million while later fund manager owns 254.42 Thousand shares of worth $1.87 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.