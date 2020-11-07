WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 417,249 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.11% during that session. The WW stock price is -102.97% off its 52-week high price of $47.19 and 58.06% above the 52-week low of $9.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WW International, Inc. (WW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Despite being -1.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the WW stock price touched $23.99- or saw a rise of 3.08%. Year-to-date, WW International, Inc. shares have moved -39.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have changed 6.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.08% from current levels.

WW International, Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WW International, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.47%, compared to -17.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.3% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.1%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $315.02 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $387.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $332.58 Million and $400.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.3% for the current quarter and -3.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -45.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.7%.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.65% with a share float percentage of 88.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WW International, Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 14.82 Million shares worth more than $376.09 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Artal Group S.A. held 21.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.02 Million and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 1340332 shares of worth $34.02 Million while later fund manager owns 1.22 Million shares of worth $23.08 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.8% of company’s outstanding stock.