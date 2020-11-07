Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 910,871 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.79 per share which meant it lost -$2.69 on the day or -13.81% during that session. The TBPH stock price is -87.85% off its 52-week high price of $31.54 and 13.76% above the 52-week low of $14.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 442.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 376.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.87.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) trade information

Despite being -13.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the TBPH stock price touched $20.02- or saw a rise of 16.13%. Year-to-date, Theravance Biopharma, Inc. shares have moved -35.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have changed 12.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +150.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.12% from current levels.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4%, compared to 16.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.6% and 40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.2%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.26 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $29.5 Million and $19.86 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.6% for the current quarter and 58.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -6.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.4%.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.57% with a share float percentage of 106.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Theravance Biopharma, Inc. having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.41 Million shares worth more than $197.46 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with the holding of over 9.31 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $195.4 Million and represent 14.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 1877756 shares of worth $34.42 Million while later fund manager owns 1.47 Million shares of worth $30.82 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.3% of company’s outstanding stock.