DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 806,082 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $234.67 Million, closed the last trade at $2.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.7% during that session. The DBVT stock price is -524.54% off its 52-week high price of $13.49 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

Despite being -2.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the DBVT stock price touched $2.61-1 or saw a rise of 17.24%. Year-to-date, DBV Technologies S.A. shares have moved -79.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) have changed 21.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 174.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 96.83.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.74%.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.28% with a share float percentage of 46.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DBV Technologies S.A. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 14.61 Million shares worth more than $64.16 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 13.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 7.32 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.13 Million and represent 6.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Meridian Growth Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 1396307 shares of worth $5.74 Million while later fund manager owns 1.21 Million shares of worth $5.29 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.1% of company’s outstanding stock.