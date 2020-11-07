Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 608,914 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $403.55 Million, closed the last trade at $6.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -6.68% during that session. The ZIXI stock price is -38.45% off its 52-week high price of $9.29 and 57.68% above the 52-week low of $2.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 507.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 785.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zix Corporation (ZIXI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) trade information

Despite being -6.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the ZIXI stock price touched $7.25-7 or saw a rise of 7.45%. Year-to-date, Zix Corporation shares have moved -1.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have changed 10.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.03% from current levels.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zix Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 145.83%, compared to 10.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.4% and 15.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.74 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.32 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $47.27 Million and $50.38 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.7% for the current quarter and 9.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -260.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.8% with a share float percentage of 75.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zix Corporation having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Legal & General Group PLC with over 4.49 Million shares worth more than $30.96 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Legal & General Group PLC held 7.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.22 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.14 Million and represent 7.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.51% shares in the company for having 2000000 shares of worth $14.23 Million while later fund manager owns 1.89 Million shares of worth $11.04 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.32% of company’s outstanding stock.