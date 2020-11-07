GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 582,321 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.15 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 4.02% during that session. The GOCO stock price is -116.05% off its 52-week high price of $26.25 and 17.53% above the 52-week low of $10.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 790.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.15% from current levels.

GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -246.1%.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.13% with a share float percentage of 85.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoHealth, Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TCW Group, Inc. (The) with over 335.29 Thousand shares worth more than $4.37 Million. As of September 29, 2020, TCW Group, Inc. (The) held 0.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System), with the holding of over 99.51 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 Million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.27% shares in the company for having 2750000 shares of worth $35.82 Million while later fund manager owns 1.5 Million shares of worth $19.59 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.