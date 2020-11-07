Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) has a beta value of -4.43 and has seen 734,232 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.97 Million, closed the last trade at $5.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -3.76% during that session. The APRN stock price is -437.06% off its 52-week high price of $28.84 and 62.57% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.86.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Despite being -3.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the APRN stock price touched $5.75-6 or saw a rise of 6.61%. Year-to-date, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -18.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) have changed -21.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.6 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +160.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.28% from current levels.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.13%, compared to 9.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.2% and 56.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $115.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $94.32 Million and $101.86 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.2% for the current quarter and 13.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50.9%.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.47% with a share float percentage of 31.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP with over 543.19 Thousand shares worth more than $6.02 Million. As of June 29, 2020, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP held 5.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Midwest Bank Trust Division, with the holding of over 421.98 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.02 Million and represent 4.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 194549 shares of worth $2.16 Million while later fund manager owns 93.54 Thousand shares of worth $1.04 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.