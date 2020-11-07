Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 404,617 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $38.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -0.73% during that session. The ACHC stock price is -2.77% off its 52-week high price of $39.35 and 71.04% above the 52-week low of $11.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 750.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 486.32 Million shares.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) trade information

Despite being -0.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the ACHC stock price touched $39.35- or saw a rise of 2.69%. Year-to-date, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. shares have moved 15.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have changed 22.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +43.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.75%, compared to 13.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.3% and 26.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.7%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $824.11 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $832.58 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $780.23 Million and $782.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.6% for the current quarter and 6.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +161.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.56%.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.56% with a share float percentage of 112.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. having a total of 339 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 11.67 Million shares worth more than $293.23 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 10.98 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $275.93 Million and represent 12.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.62% shares in the company for having 5000000 shares of worth $147.4 Million while later fund manager owns 4.34 Million shares of worth $129.3 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.87% of company’s outstanding stock.