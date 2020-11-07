InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 443,564 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.49 Million, closed the last trade at $4.41 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 6.27% during that session. The IFRX stock price is -119.91% off its 52-week high price of $9.698 and 48.75% above the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 177.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 373.71 Million shares.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Sporting 6.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the IFRX stock price touched $4.75-7 or saw a rise of 7.16%. Year-to-date, InflaRx N.V. shares have moved 11.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have changed -3.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 592.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -72.4%.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.62% with a share float percentage of 19.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InflaRx N.V. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 1.06 Million shares worth more than $4.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 4.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 678.53 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.11 Million and represent 2.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 34200 shares of worth $150.48 Thousand while later fund manager owns 24.79 Thousand shares of worth $109.08 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.