Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 685,497 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.84% during that session. The IMO stock price is -94.13% off its 52-week high price of $27.43 and 50.18% above the 52-week low of $7.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 750.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 532.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) trade information

Despite being -0.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the IMO stock price touched $14.71- or saw a rise of 3.94%. Year-to-date, Imperial Oil Limited shares have moved -46.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) have changed 19.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.25 while the price target rests at a high of $21.36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +51.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.38% from current levels.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Imperial Oil Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -149.4%, compared to -15.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29% and 642.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.24 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.05 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $5.63 Billion and $5.54 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 64% for the current quarter and 63.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.7%.

IMO Dividends

Imperial Oil Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.66 at a share yield of 4.64%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2%.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.92% with a share float percentage of 77.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Imperial Oil Limited having a total of 364 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 31.31 Million shares worth more than $502.54 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 4.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 26.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $419.19 Million and represent 3.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 14161613 shares of worth $169.37 Million while later fund manager owns 13.78 Million shares of worth $221.13 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.